LETTER: Biden won’t give up student loans

I guess I need clarification. President Joe Biden insists on forgiving the loans taken out by college students. Does that mean he is going to pay them off from his personal funds? The money has to come from somewhere. The Supreme Court has stated that Mr. Biden cannot unilaterally use taxpayer money to do so.

I definitely do not want the loan payments to come from the taxes that I have paid. I could not afford to go into higher education, even though my counsellor encouraged me numerous times to do so. Now I should be forced to contribute to pay off someone else’s college educational debt?