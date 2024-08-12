92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden won’t give up student loans

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Supreme Court is corrupt and must be fixed
Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Biden, Harris and ‘Big Pharma’
AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink
H. Pytel Las Vegas
August 11, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I guess I need clarification. President Joe Biden insists on forgiving the loans taken out by college students. Does that mean he is going to pay them off from his personal funds? The money has to come from somewhere. The Supreme Court has stated that Mr. Biden cannot unilaterally use taxpayer money to do so.

I definitely do not want the loan payments to come from the taxes that I have paid. I could not afford to go into higher education, even though my counsellor encouraged me numerous times to do so. Now I should be forced to contribute to pay off someone else’s college educational debt?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Supreme Court is corrupt and must be fixed
Joann Simmons Henderson

Lifetime Supreme Court appointments could mean someone sits on the court for 40 to 50 years with the life expectancy we now have. Term limits are a must.

Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover
R.J. Liepins Henderson

You now have the elite Clinton and Obama politicos remaking Kamala Harris into the best thing for us since sliced bread.

AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

The federal government is unwilling to stop printing money to quench their thirst for more power.

A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., J ...
LETTER: Climate madness!
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Is green agenda making it warmer?

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
LETTER: School Board president owes the taxpayers better
David Tulanian Henderson

I recall in previous stories Ms. Garcia Morales not responding when asked about Mr. Jara. I further recall that she was a chief supporter of the former superintendent.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: No justice for Jonathan Lewis
Brett Sears Las Vegas

According to Jonathan’s mother, a plea deal was never discussed with Jonathan’s family, and the family was told that the teens would be charged with murder.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Biden, Harris and ‘Big Pharma’
recommend 2
LETTER: War games
recommend 3
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink
recommend 4
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
recommend 5
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
recommend 6
LETTER: Biden and democracy