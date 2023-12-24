49°F
Letters

LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
December 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Your Monday editorial, “Why Biden can’t convince voters on the economy,” makes me ask: What convincing do you need? The stock market is at the highest level of all time, unemployment is the lowest in 54 years, the average price nationally for gasoline is under $3 and inflation is still dropping.

You say, “President Joe Biden wants the public to believe that the economy is doing great.” It is. You say, “Bidenomics remains deeply unpopular.” With whom? You say, “The public strongly disapproves of Mr. Biden’s handling of the economy.” What public?

“Simply put” as you say at the end your column, you seem oblivious to the reality on the ground.

