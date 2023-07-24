99°F
Letters

LETTER: Bidenomics won’t make the history books

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
July 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure t ...
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure to toxins, at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In regard to the Review-Journal’s Tuesday editorial: “Bidenomics is just tired liberalism on steroids”:

I have my own definition. Bidenomics is the administrative state — the bureaucracy of unelected government officials — manipulating free and fair markets in service to economic theories. One need only look at the Biden student-loan forgiveness plan. It wasn’t based on law, and the Supreme Court knocked it down. President Joe Biden then went to the Higher Education Act of 1965 to accomplish the same.

In any event, while I expect to read more about Reaganomics and Trumponomics in future history books, I probably won’t see or read about Bidenomics, except for how not to apply the rules of capitalism to an economic recovery.

