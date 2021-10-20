LETTER: Biden’s befuddling border policies

Vice President Kamala Harris holds hands with President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Since the inauguration, the Biden administration has allowed more than 1.2 million foreign nationals to illegally enter our country across the southern border. No COVID vaccination is required, and no one is tested unless they show symptoms. The administration then ships them around the country by bus and airplane with a total disregard for the health and well-being of the American people.

The White House has now announced that foreign travelers can come into our country, but they must be vaccinated. Why?

They are now going to discharge honorable Americans serving in our military and take away their pensions if they are not vaccinated — and the president is encouraging local governments to treat their employees the same.

All over our country, the ability of hard-working Americans to make a living and support their families is threatened because of vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, illegal aliens with no vetting and no medical evaluations flood our country.

Sorry, I have nothing positive to say about this president or his administration.