94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Biden’s crime-fighting agenda falls short

Kenneth Braun Pahrump
June 28, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

With crime spiking nationwide, does President Joe Biden blame Democrats’ no-cash-bail policies, open borders and the defund the police movement? No. Mr. Biden attacks legal gun ownership.

While his party is destroying law enforcement nationally, Mr. Biden wants to deny us the tools to defend ourselves. He is blaming Americans who legally own firearms instead of criminals and radical groups such as antifa and BLM.

MOST READ
1
Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant
Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant
2
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
3
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas huckster Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas huckster Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
4
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
5
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
LETTER: Clark County should do an election audit
Jerry Lobb Henderson

Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, recently suggested that Clark County should conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election, similar to Maricopa County in Arizona. Why not?