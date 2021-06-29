LETTER: Biden’s crime-fighting agenda falls short

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

With crime spiking nationwide, does President Joe Biden blame Democrats’ no-cash-bail policies, open borders and the defund the police movement? No. Mr. Biden attacks legal gun ownership.

While his party is destroying law enforcement nationally, Mr. Biden wants to deny us the tools to defend ourselves. He is blaming Americans who legally own firearms instead of criminals and radical groups such as antifa and BLM.