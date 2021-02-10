LETTER: Biden’s “diverse” Cabinet isn’t really that diverse

When Joe Biden ran for the presidency, he promised a Cabinet that looked “like America.” The mainstream media continue to promote the false narrative that we now have the most diversified Cabinet ever.

Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

When Joe Biden ran for the presidency, he promised a Cabinet that looked “like America.” By refusing to conduct their own research, the mainstream media continue to promote the false narrative that we now have the most diversified Cabinet ever. Let’s look at the facts:

1. Counting the president, there are 28 Cabinet-level individuals, with 10 from the Obama administration plus nine former Democratic politicians. When 50 percent of the country voted Republican, how is that representative of America?

2. Although only 34 percent of Americans have a college degree (with 2 percent of those attending an Ivy League school), why does every Cabinet-level member have a college degree, with more than one-third graduating Harvard, Yale, Princeton, etc.?

3. While lawyers make up a small percentge of the population, why do 64 percent of Biden appointees have law degrees? These are not individuals who look like America.

4. Why are there so few Protestants and other Christians who represent the majority of Americans? There are nine Catholics and nine Jews in the Cabinet, but they represent only 22 percent and 2.5 percent of the population, respectively.

5. Finally, why does not a single Cabinet appointee have red hair? Why is no one a Gemini or Pisces? How many are left-handed? In this age of political correctness, these questions must be asked.

At least we can thank President Biden for appointing Merrick Garland, America’s first color-blind attorney general. Because all Republicans are racists who hate minorities, his disability must have been the real reason he was not confirmed to the Supreme Court.