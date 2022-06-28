LETTER: Biden’s gas tax holiday is a gimmick

This sounds suspiciously like Biden grasping at straws as he has nothing to show the public during his term.

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Why does President Joe Biden think he is doing his part to ease the price at the pump by suspending the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline for three months (“Biden seeks 3-month gas-tax break,” Thursday)? Does he think the savings of less than a dollar will provide incentive to visit a friend 50 miles away after his fossil fuel policies caused increases of 40 percent to 50 percent since he held office? That doesn’t include the increased costs on everything we buy, because of higher delivery costs.

When asked how the government would recover the revenue lost in his plan, which is mainly used for road construction and repairs, the White House responded that they would get it from other sources. If other funds are readily available for these purposes, why is this tax in effect at all?

This sounds suspiciously like Biden grasping at straws as he has nothing to show the public during his term. He refuses to address immigration, inflation without blaming others, education and, worse to my thinking, abandoning in cowardly fashion the Americans left in Afghanistan.