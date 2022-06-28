97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Biden’s gas tax holiday is a gimmick

Robert Latchford Henderson
June 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Why does President Joe Biden think he is doing his part to ease the price at the pump by suspending the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline for three months (“Biden seeks 3-month gas-tax break,” Thursday)? Does he think the savings of less than a dollar will provide incentive to visit a friend 50 miles away after his fossil fuel policies caused increases of 40 percent to 50 percent since he held office? That doesn’t include the increased costs on everything we buy, because of higher delivery costs.

When asked how the government would recover the revenue lost in his plan, which is mainly used for road construction and repairs, the White House responded that they would get it from other sources. If other funds are readily available for these purposes, why is this tax in effect at all?

This sounds suspiciously like Biden grasping at straws as he has nothing to show the public during his term. He refuses to address immigration, inflation without blaming others, education and, worse to my thinking, abandoning in cowardly fashion the Americans left in Afghanistan.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas executives offer details on resort plan for south Strip
Las Vegas executives offer details on resort plan for south Strip
2
Highway officials identify I-11’s preferred Las Vegas route
Highway officials identify I-11’s preferred Las Vegas route
3
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come — PHOTOS
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come — PHOTOS
4
Las Vegas housing market hits brakes as sales fall
Las Vegas housing market hits brakes as sales fall
5
Houseboat beached 3 weeks at Lake Mead rescued by YouTubers
Houseboat beached 3 weeks at Lake Mead rescued by YouTubers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 24 2021, file photo, gas pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco stati ...
LETTER: Be thankful you can actually buy gasoline
Royal Peterson Las Vegas

As someone old enough to have endured 1974 gas shortages and lines at pumps, with sometimes 50 vehicles waiting to buy gas, I am OK with paying $5 a gallon for gasoline.

President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sa ...
LETTER: Biden needs some training wheels
Mark Cook Henderson

The administration should have done the right thing and bought some training wheels for the president’s bicycle.