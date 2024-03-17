LETTER: Biden’s Gaza pier plan

Joe Biden. Las Vegas Review-Journal

President Joe Biden is setting our military up for another botched policy. In order to keep his politically motivated pledge that no U.S. troops will set foot in Gaza, he has ordered our military to build a pier and bridge just off the beach, bring in food and supplies via transport ships, load it onto trucks and then drive them into Gaza for distribution to the inhabitants. A noble gesture for sure but …

What could possibly go wrong?

How many U.S. destroyers are going to be allocated to provide cover from rockets, drones or even land attacks? Certainly, the local drivers will be thoroughly vetted and there will be no chance of a bomb-laden truck returning for another load.

Perhaps, most importantly, who will decide where the supplies go once offloaded into Gaza? Can you spell Hamas?

What is the response if American lives are lost? Do we then escalate and jump into the fray unabated to protect our troops and assets, or do we turn tail and leave the area with all the expertise, planning and humiliation that brought us the “highly successful” evacuation of Afghanistan?

President Biden always ends his speeches with, “May God protect our troops.” Perhaps he should end them with, “May God give me the courage to keep them from harm’s way just to score political points.”