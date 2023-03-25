52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Biden’s inflation triggers problems with banks

Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
March 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the Whit ...
President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden caused inflation by dumping trillions of dollars into an economy that was recovering thanks to vaccines from Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

As a result of the inflation, the Fed has been raising interest rates. So Treasury bonds now sell with a much higher interest rate than two years ago. Banks have their reserves in safe Treasuries that they bought when the earned interest was near zero.

When banks need money to pay depositors for withdrawals, they have to sell their Treasury bonds. But the bonds they bought are worth way less than new bonds with higher interest rates. Thus nobody wants them, and they have to sell their old bonds at a loss. Banks can’t afford the loss and go under. This would not have happened if inflation had not skyrocketed under Mr. Biden.

Be aware that all banks have most of their reserves in low interest bonds, and more closures can result if depositors want to withdraw their money.

MOST READ
1
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
2
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
3
‘New energy’: Hard Rock Las Vegas president teases Mirage changes
‘New energy’: Hard Rock Las Vegas president teases Mirage changes
4
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
5
3 Knights players leave road trip, unavailable Saturday
3 Knights players leave road trip, unavailable Saturday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Act ...
LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?
Karen Forsyth Las Vegas

As long as the Left is name-calling, I propose those on the right start referring to the Left as DEAD Democrats, standing for Destroying Every American’s Dream.

More stories for you
Despite bank turmoil, Fed raises key rate by quarter-point
Despite bank turmoil, Fed raises key rate by quarter-point
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes for easier rates
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes for easier rates
Fears about faster rate hikes send markets tumbling
Fears about faster rate hikes send markets tumbling
EDITORIAL: ‘Oops, I did it again’ is new motto for federal housing policy
EDITORIAL: ‘Oops, I did it again’ is new motto for federal housing policy
LETTER: Drug costs, price caps and cost shifting
LETTER: Drug costs, price caps and cost shifting
LETTER: Biden’s student loan gambit
LETTER: Biden’s student loan gambit