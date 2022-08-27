LETTER: Biden’s latest giveaway a slap in the face for seniors

(Getty Images)

Seniors who paid their bills, debts and college tuition are getting slapped in the face again by President Joe Biden with this latest freebie (student loan forgiveness) to the wealthy and young Americans who actually believe they are entitled to something.

The money being wasted on these people could be put into Social Security so that the seniors who paid into it their whole working lives and have now seen America abandon and actually turn against them can get some relief from the greed of U.S. companies currently choking them.

The federal government should track inflation by food only. If so, it would report 13 percent to 25 percent inflation and getting worse, not slackening off as they want people to believe.