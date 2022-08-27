95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Biden’s latest giveaway a slap in the face for seniors

Paul Gary Las Vegas
August 26, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Seniors who paid their bills, debts and college tuition are getting slapped in the face again by President Joe Biden with this latest freebie (student loan forgiveness) to the wealthy and young Americans who actually believe they are entitled to something.

The money being wasted on these people could be put into Social Security so that the seniors who paid into it their whole working lives and have now seen America abandon and actually turn against them can get some relief from the greed of U.S. companies currently choking them.

The federal government should track inflation by food only. If so, it would report 13 percent to 25 percent inflation and getting worse, not slackening off as they want people to believe.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Darren Waller reportedly leaves LeBron James’ agency
Raiders’ Darren Waller reportedly leaves LeBron James’ agency
2
Mark Wahlberg loads up on more Vegas real estate
Mark Wahlberg loads up on more Vegas real estate
3
CARTOONS: How America solved the homelessness crisis
CARTOONS: How America solved the homelessness crisis
4
Home used as brothel drew 196 men over two-week stretch, police allege
Home used as brothel drew 196 men over two-week stretch, police allege
5
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: FDA and hearing aids
Christopher Bonds Henderson

It’s about time they were available over the counter.