LETTER: Biden’s massive mess at the border costing taxpayers

The United States has released more than 2.3 million migrants at the border since 2021, according to news reports. So for three years — free rent, food, phone and health insurance.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The United States has released more than 2.3 million migrants at the border since 2021, according to news reports. So for three years — free rent, food, phone and health insurance. The taxpayers have to pay for all of this free stuff. It totals billions of our money. Yes, billions.

So tell me how anyone us still voting Democratic. Complete mystery to me.