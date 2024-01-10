36°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden’s massive mess at the border costing taxpayers

Mary Aquino Las Vegas
January 9, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
The United States has released more than 2.3 million migrants at the border since 2021, according to news reports. So for three years — free rent, food, phone and health insurance. The taxpayers have to pay for all of this free stuff. It totals billions of our money. Yes, billions.

So tell me how anyone us still voting Democratic. Complete mystery to me.

(The Associates Press)
LETTER: Biden delivers more hateful rhetoric
Jane Klein Henderson

Mr. Biden continues to rant about the MAGA crowd, disparaging 75 million Americans. His hateful remarks about millions of Americans is all he can think about.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Eggs and inflation
James Hutkin Henderson

Yes inflation is up, but to overinflate an item to justify the argument that we are being lied to is ludicrous

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: Biden opts to go negative
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Mr. Biden is going to throw as much mud as he can at Donald Trump in an attempt to discredit him and shift attention away from himself.

FILE - Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee ...
LETTER: Harvard’s president steps down
David Tulanian Henderson

When you get op-eds in both The New York Times and the Washington Post calling on Harvard President Claudine Gay to resign, it is clearly not a MAGA, Republican stunt.

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex P ...
LETTER: Donald Trump made his own bed
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

It is our obligation as Americans to enforce the law with the same vigor as we would if Mr. Trump were not running for re-election.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Here’s what this country doesn’t need
Roger Marvin Las Vegas

In January 2021 the cost of natural gas, based upon my Southwest Gas bill, was 27.7 cents per therm. Now, in January 2024, the cost is $ 1.465 dollars per therm. … It certainly shows that Bidenomics is not working for the common man.

