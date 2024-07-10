LETTER: Biden’s record matters more than his age.

I’m 82. I’m not as nimble as I use to be, but my brain works very well — and so does Mr. Biden’s.

People should be reminded that during Donald Trump’s presidency, he surrounded himself with people who had little or no experience in politics. The White House became a circus, and the United States lost a lot of respect around the world because Mr. Trump cozied up to communist leaders.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, has surrounded himself with experienced, well-educated people and has brought respect back to this country. Mr. Biden’s lifetime of political experience far out weighs any concern about his age. I know, because I’m 82. I’m not as nimble as I use to be, but my brain works very well — and so does Mr. Biden’s.