Letters

LETTER: Biden’s record matters more than his age.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Get Joe out from behind the wheel
LETTER: Red light cameras in Las Vegas?
COMMENTARY: Bureaucratic arrogance the downfall of administrative state
LETTER: What’s up with Jill Biden?
Elbert Ward Kingman, Arizona
July 9, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

People should be reminded that during Donald Trump’s presidency, he surrounded himself with people who had little or no experience in politics. The White House became a circus, and the United States lost a lot of respect around the world because Mr. Trump cozied up to communist leaders.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, has surrounded himself with experienced, well-educated people and has brought respect back to this country. Mr. Biden’s lifetime of political experience far out weighs any concern about his age. I know, because I’m 82. I’m not as nimble as I use to be, but my brain works very well — and so does Mr. Biden’s.

LETTER: Get Joe out from behind the wheel
Marvin Wear Las Vegas

He has driven this country the wrong way for far too long. We all know the damage a wrong-way driver can do.

LETTER: Red light cameras in Las Vegas?
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Perhaps the whole problem with people endangering others could be solved if we stopped knocking down traffic tickets to parking tickets.

LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

It seems clear that, left on his own, Mr. Biden is no longer capable of functioning independently and this is likely one of the reasons why he has not participated in many media interviews during his presidency.

