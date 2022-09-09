96°F
LETTER: Biden’s speech ignores problems on his own side

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
September 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Your Sunday editorial about President Joe Biden’s Sept. 1 speech was right on target. Mr. Biden remarked that the GOP is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans and this is a threat to this country. What the president failed to mention is that the Democratic Party is dominated, driven and intimidated by The Squad and a far-left radical wing that wants to tear down America and start over with a socialist government. These people are a much greater threat to our country and democracy than any flag-waving, America-loving MAGA Republican.

