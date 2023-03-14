64°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden’s student loan gambit

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
March 13, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Paul Aizley, along with others, thinks that President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loans is the right thing to do (March 7 letter to the editor). I can’t help but wonder about the future for students if the president’s plan succeeds. Would future student debt also have to be paid for by the taxpayers? What about other debts that people, young and old, can’t repay? Where does government help end?

I have to wonder about these debtholders. Was all the money they borrowed used for their education? How could anyone assume the size of debts some of these students accumulated without worrying about how they were going to pay them off?

Forgiving these loans is such a blatant attempt at vote-getting. Just another case of the Democrats using other people’s money. I object.

LETTER: It’s OK to be woke
David Stahl Las Vegas

Being woke does not diminish or eliminate the constitutional guarantee of free speech.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaks at a symposi ...
LETTER: Wishful thinking on China
Lance Martin Las Vegas

As long it remains a totalitarian state, it remains a danger to the United States.

