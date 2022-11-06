LETTER: Biden’s warnings about our democracy

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 4, 2022, in Washington. Biden has a solution for high inflation that seems counterintuitive: Bring factory jobs back to the U.S. This challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Review-Journal reported Thursday that Joe Biden gave another speech warning that, if we vote for Republicans, “democracy is at stake.” Apparently Mr. Biden felt that his September speech proclaiming the same message wasn’t enough. Thus the need to inject a “booster” speech.

On the same day, the paper reported that the Oath Keepers founder tried to send Donald Trump a message to fight to stay in power to “save the republic.” You may have noticed that the republic didn’t end — although Mr. Trump did not stay in power. Likewise, the election of Republicans will not doom democracy.

But extremists from both sides are — surprise, surprise — inclined to spout extremism. And, apparently, the extremists think we will buy their dire predictions. Maybe they are so far removed from reality that they believe what they are saying. Or maybe, like Col. Nathan Jessup in “A Few Good Men,” they’re convinced that we “can’t handle the truth.” Perhaps they think we are so lame and lethargic that only exaggeration and fearmongering will move us to action — or that we’re just stupid.

The same day the RJ included a warning from Ed Hall, Nevada’s last known Pearl Harbor survivor, who died last week. This member of “the greatest generation,” whose offer to speak to CCSD students was ignored, warned that if history is ignored, its horrors will be repeated. I hope Mr. Hall took advantage of early voting.