LETTER: Biden’s win in 2020 turned out to be a blessing

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
David Lyons Las Vegas
June 24, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The 2020 presidential election may well have been a blessing in disguise. Why? Because for the ensuing four years the American people were able to witness firsthand what can happen when a political ideology, not a president, is in charge.

We were told what kind of cars we needed to buy in the future. We were told our borders were secure while millions of immigrants streamed across illegally. We allowed Russia to invade Ukraine unchecked. We lifted sanctions on Iran enabling it to again fund terrorism. We enabled politicians in Washington to add about $8 trillion to our national debt, much of which went to pet projects related to “woke” policies. Simply put, our government was out of control.

Last Nov. 5, enough Americans woke up and realized the path we were on was leading to the doom of our country. Elections have consequences. May we never see another election like that of 2020 again.

