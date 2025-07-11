108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Big bill is truly beautiful

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
More Stories
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Democrats exploit tragedy to attack the president
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
LETTER: Remember the Bush plan?
Steve Hill, left, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Chase ...
LETTER: Awfully generous to LVCVA chief
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Putting party first
Mike Edens Las Vegas
July 11, 2025 - 2:04 pm
 

A Sunday Review-Journal article from The Associated Press argues that Democrats have found a winning issue in opposing “the most controversial elements of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill,” particularly alleged “cuts” to Medicaid and food stamps.

But the so-called “cuts” are not reductions in current benefits, but rather adjustments in eligibility requirements — specifically, work provisions that reflect widespread public support. Most Americans don’t support subsidizing able-bodied adults without young children to remain unemployed. The bill simply asks these individuals to either work or volunteer 20 hours per week or demonstrate that they’re actively seeking employment. Reasonable by any fair standard.

Democrats are misreading the electorate if they believe opposing the bill is a winner. Let’s look beyond the spin and take a closer look to understand why so many Americans support it:

The bill locks in the popular provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, including the near doubling of the standard deduction. This simple change saved taxpayers billions — not just in money, but also in time by reducing the need to itemize deductions. It’s tax simplification that works.

This bill gives meaningful relief to working-class Americans — 4 million tip-based workers and tens of millions who work overtime. It’s a policy rooted in common sense: reward hard work, not punish it.

A new $6,000 senior deduction helps an estimated 14 million retirees, making Social Security tax-free for 88 percent of eligible seniors. It’s a way to protect our aging population.

Polling from CBS/YouGov found 62 percent of Americans — including a majority of Hispanics surveyed — support deporting all undocumented immigrants. The bill delivers on that priority by enhancing resources for border security and enforcement—not vague promises, but action.

Despite claims of “cruel cuts,” the truth is simpler: The bill ensures that benefits go to those who need them, while asking able-bodied individuals to contribute through work, volunteering or active job searching. This reflects mainstream American values.

So here’s my message to Democrats and their allies in the media: If you want to run on opposing a bill packed with popular, common-sense reforms, be my guest. Come election season, it won’t be hard for voters to see who’s working for them and who’s just working the angles.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
LETTER: Remember the Bush plan?
Al Garth Las Vegas

What if we had invested a small portion of Social Security in the markets?

Steve Hill, left, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Chase ...
LETTER: Awfully generous to LVCVA chief
August Hasbrouck Las Vegas

Does anyone really deserve a bonus of more than a quarter million dollars when they already make a half million in salary and have an expense account that most of us in the real world could never even imagine?

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Putting party first
Joe Stockman Henderson

Democrats in Nevada congressional delegation fail the test.

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: It was a good run for democracy
Vince Coyle Henderson

As I watched the GOP members of Congress cheer the passage of their bill that will strip millions of health care, deny food to children and shred the Constitution, I felt sick to my stomach.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: An appreciation for America
H. Pytel Las Vegas

July 4 was a special celebration of the United States’ birthday. I don’t recall ever seeing such an outpouring of recognition of our country’s origins and greatness.

MORE STORIES