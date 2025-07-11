LETTER: Big bill is truly beautiful

Democrats run against its common-sense provisions at their own risk.

A Sunday Review-Journal article from The Associated Press argues that Democrats have found a winning issue in opposing “the most controversial elements of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill,” particularly alleged “cuts” to Medicaid and food stamps.

But the so-called “cuts” are not reductions in current benefits, but rather adjustments in eligibility requirements — specifically, work provisions that reflect widespread public support. Most Americans don’t support subsidizing able-bodied adults without young children to remain unemployed. The bill simply asks these individuals to either work or volunteer 20 hours per week or demonstrate that they’re actively seeking employment. Reasonable by any fair standard.

Democrats are misreading the electorate if they believe opposing the bill is a winner. Let’s look beyond the spin and take a closer look to understand why so many Americans support it:

The bill locks in the popular provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, including the near doubling of the standard deduction. This simple change saved taxpayers billions — not just in money, but also in time by reducing the need to itemize deductions. It’s tax simplification that works.

This bill gives meaningful relief to working-class Americans — 4 million tip-based workers and tens of millions who work overtime. It’s a policy rooted in common sense: reward hard work, not punish it.

A new $6,000 senior deduction helps an estimated 14 million retirees, making Social Security tax-free for 88 percent of eligible seniors. It’s a way to protect our aging population.

Polling from CBS/YouGov found 62 percent of Americans — including a majority of Hispanics surveyed — support deporting all undocumented immigrants. The bill delivers on that priority by enhancing resources for border security and enforcement—not vague promises, but action.

Despite claims of “cruel cuts,” the truth is simpler: The bill ensures that benefits go to those who need them, while asking able-bodied individuals to contribute through work, volunteering or active job searching. This reflects mainstream American values.

So here’s my message to Democrats and their allies in the media: If you want to run on opposing a bill packed with popular, common-sense reforms, be my guest. Come election season, it won’t be hard for voters to see who’s working for them and who’s just working the angles.