LETTER: Big cat enters Las Vegas-area apartment complex

Animal control officials carry a mountain lion after it was tranquilized and captured. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A recent Review-Journal article detailed the efforts by the Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Department of Wildlife to contain a mountain lion after it had entered the property of an apartment complex. Sadly, the authorities were repeatedly unable to tranquilize the lion and were compelled to euthanize it.

The Department of Wildlife spokesperson said the current drought was the reason these cats have been recently seen in residential areas, searching for food. I disagree. These animals are frequenting these areas because we have overbuilt into their habitat, their stomping grounds, so to speak. They are “home.”