LETTER: Big changes for America since Jan. 20

It’s amazing the many things that have already changed since Jan. 20. We now have a fully functional president of the United States. We have a vice president who can speak in a way the average American can decipher. Our part-time secretary of defense has been replaced by a young man who has the qualifications and stamina to be a full-time servant of the people. We now have a brilliant press secretary who was hired on merit. So far, I haven’t noticed any of the administration’s male staffers dressed up in women’s clothing.

Another big change is that criminals who are illegally in our country will, as of Jan. 20, no longer be allowed to remain here.