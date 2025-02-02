49°F
Letters

LETTER: Big changes for America since Jan. 20

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
February 1, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

It’s amazing the many things that have already changed since Jan. 20. We now have a fully functional president of the United States. We have a vice president who can speak in a way the average American can decipher. Our part-time secretary of defense has been replaced by a young man who has the qualifications and stamina to be a full-time servant of the people. We now have a brilliant press secretary who was hired on merit. So far, I haven’t noticed any of the administration’s male staffers dressed up in women’s clothing.

Another big change is that criminals who are illegally in our country will, as of Jan. 20, no longer be allowed to remain here.

Jim Veltri Las Vegas

What else can we expect? This is going to be a long four years for many Americans.

Elizabeth Zivanov North Las Vegas

The amount of uproar over the homily preached at the presidential prayer service has been surprising, to say the least.

LETTER: Everyone talks about the weather
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Viewers don’t need “personalities” to read the same information on every channel with more emphasis on happy talk than accuracy.

LETTER: Tax Nevada’s casinos
Carol Gordon Pahrump

I read where the gamers make billions of dollars every month, and yet the state needs $9.1 billion from the feds? Why are we not taxing casinos enough to take care of that?

LETTER: Trump is a welcome change
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

What we appreciate most about his approach are the immediate “day one” actions taken to address problems.

