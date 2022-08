FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference on March 10, 2022, in Weslaco, Texas. TTexas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, July 7, 2022, authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of the Republican's escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

I guess the mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C., don’t like illegal immigrants (Tuesday’s Review-Journal). All is well as long as they don’t come to your city. Hypocrisy at its finest. Keep them coming, (Texas) Gov. (Greg) Abbott.