LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits

I read in a recent Review-Journal that some CEOs of nonprofits were earning up to $552,000 a year. This is disgraceful. The mission of these organizations is to provide services that would help poverty-ridden communities and help those in need generally. They are dependent upon donations given by the public in good faith. I do not disagree that a highly qualified CEO should earn a reasonable salary, but we’re talking about a publicly funded charity. If a CEO wants to earn that much, that CEO should join a major for-profit organization.