84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits

More Stories
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Question 7 and ballot security
The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: If Democrats run the show in Carson City …
UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
LETTER: Meet the new boss, same as the old boss
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: When is a grocery store deal not a deal?
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas
October 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I read in a recent Review-Journal that some CEOs of nonprofits were earning up to $552,000 a year. This is disgraceful. The mission of these organizations is to provide services that would help poverty-ridden communities and help those in need generally. They are dependent upon donations given by the public in good faith. I do not disagree that a highly qualified CEO should earn a reasonable salary, but we’re talking about a publicly funded charity. If a CEO wants to earn that much, that CEO should join a major for-profit organization.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: If Democrats run the show in Carson City …
John Anastasoff Kingman, Arizona

Your Sept. 22 article on what Nevada would look like with a Democrat supermajority in the Legislature can be summed up in one word: California.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: When is a grocery store deal not a deal?
Edward Allen Las Vegas

I’m required to carry a cellphone with a monthly subscription fee that the grocer doesn’t even see, or I can’t buy the product for the sale price?

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Image
LETTER: An alternative to bombing
Bob Kaluza Henderson

I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a threat to the republic
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

There is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.

LETTER: Utah lawsuit threatens the concept of public lands
Jocelyn Torres North Las Vegas

A ruling in favor of Utah’s lawsuit would mark the end of public lands as we know them, opening the floodgates to every anti-public lands politician in the West to seize public lands by way of the courts.

MORE STORIES