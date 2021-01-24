45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Big Tech censors are running the country

Harry Levy North Las Vegas
January 23, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After living through the turbulent ’60s and lots of scary times since, this is perhaps the darkest time of my 78 years. There are about five people in this country who have control of what can be said. Twitter, Google, Apple, Facebook, etc. run the United States.

I was in Chicago in the late ’70s when the Nazis wanted to march in the suburb of Skokie. ACLU officials backed their right to do so. Where is the ACLU now?

Campuses don’t allow contrary thoughts and ideas to be spoken. U.S. presidents are banned from the internet. People are ostracized because of who they voted for, and newspapers such as the New York Post are shut up. This is madness.

Everyone (you, too, Democrats) should be scared. This is not what America is. Let’s take down these social media monopolies before we wind up in a worse place. Where is the ACLU?

MOST READ
1
Landlords bear financial burden of eviction moratoriums for renters
Landlords bear financial burden of eviction moratoriums for renters
2
Las Vegas man charged with fraud in obtaining $2M in PPP funds
Las Vegas man charged with fraud in obtaining $2M in PPP funds
3
One ticket wins $1B Mega Millions jackpot
One ticket wins $1B Mega Millions jackpot
4
Rain Friday only the beginning of wet weekend in Las Vegas
Rain Friday only the beginning of wet weekend in Las Vegas
5
Mother, daughter discussed alcohol dangers before teen girl’s death
Mother, daughter discussed alcohol dangers before teen girl’s death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST