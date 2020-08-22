95°F
Letters

LETTER: Biggest threat to the election comes from Donald Trump

Sheila Sovocool Henderson
August 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

It is not Russia or China that we need to worry about tampering with our elections. The biggest threat is coming from our president. He is carefully setting the stage for claiming fraudulent elections and massive ballot tampering so that, if he loses, he can claim an invalid election. This should be alarming to people in both parties.

I am a senior citizen. In all my years of voting for candidates in both parties, I have never seen such outright corruption and destruction of our democratic principles than what is going on right now with the current president.

