LETTER: Bill a step forward for many Nevada cancer patients

Each year, thousands of Nevadans face a cancer diagnosis. But with the right tools, we can catch cancer earlier and treat it more effectively. Thanks to state lawmakers, more Nevadans will now have expanded access to genetic counseling — a field that helps patients with a diagnosis or family history of cancer identify hereditary risk factors.

Until now, Nevada was one of 15 states that did not require licensure for genetic counselors. This had real consequences for patient care, as health insurance companies began citing this lack of licensure as a reason not to reimburse for services. As a result, many of my patients haven’t had access to the full spectrum of genetic counseling services, denying them access to potentially life-saving information and medical support.

In this legislative session, however, Nevada lawmakers, led by state Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, passed Senate Bill 189, which establishes licensure requirements for genetic counselors. For patients, it will reduce insurance barriers and costs and secure widespread coverage for genetic counseling services.

I thank Gov. Joe Lombardo for signing SB189 into law — a crucial step toward ensuring oncology patients have access to critical genetic information to guide their cancer care treatment and health-care decisions.