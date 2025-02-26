LETTER: Bill addresses wrong-way drivers in Nevada

Making it a crime to enter a freeway exit when the signage is not clear does not fix the problem (Wednesday Review-Journal). It makes more sense to mandate that all freeway exits have flashing wrong-way signs to prevent wrong way driving.

Assembly Bill 111 puts the cart before the horse. The deaths caused by wrong-way drivers are tragic. Some of the drivers are impaire, some are not. For drivers who are not impaired, why did they enter the freeway the wrong way? Like cancer, prevention is far better than the cure and the cure has a high failure rate. Do not pass this bill until preventative signage is installed.