65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Bill addresses wrong-way drivers in Nevada

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Some children need lunch at school
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Laying off national park employees not a good move
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Las Vegas homeowners love high home prices
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A revolving door at the Henderson Police Department
Tami Huggins Henderson
February 25, 2025 - 9:03 pm
 

Making it a crime to enter a freeway exit when the signage is not clear does not fix the problem (Wednesday Review-Journal). It makes more sense to mandate that all freeway exits have flashing wrong-way signs to prevent wrong way driving.

Assembly Bill 111 puts the cart before the horse. The deaths caused by wrong-way drivers are tragic. Some of the drivers are impaire, some are not. For drivers who are not impaired, why did they enter the freeway the wrong way? Like cancer, prevention is far better than the cure and the cure has a high failure rate. Do not pass this bill until preventative signage is installed.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Some children need lunch at school
Cecilia Ambutas Henderson

Some Nevadans are struggling with feeding their families, and that includes school-age children.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Las Vegas homeowners love high home prices
Royal Peterson Las Vegas

Affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley is mostly important only to first-time buyers and renters. Owners enjoy inflated prices.

Hundred dollar bills. (Courtesy)
LETTER: The dependent class
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California

Looking for handouts rather than a hand up.

Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: The WeBees may thwart Musk
Larry S. Blackwelder Las Vegas

Bureaucratic reform requires the removal of the roots.

Documents held in hand. (Courtesy)
LETTER: What to do with all those unemployed federal workers?
Fran Abbott Las Vegas

In the face of the unprecedented government firings and layoffs, has any consideration been given to the thousands of individuals who have suddenly found themselves unemployed?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Inclusionary naming
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

Donald Trump’s Gulf of America change.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Camping ban is inhumane
Hannah Markov Las Vegas

The Las Vegas homeless can’t just “move along.”

MORE STORIES