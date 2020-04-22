LETTER: Bill and Melinda Gates donate to fight the virus

Bill Gates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

The Review-Journal correctly commended Bill and Melinda Gates for the investment and approach they are taking in an effort to quickly develop a vaccine for minimizing the horrific impact COVID-19 is having on public health and the economy of the world (Monday editorial). Their approach is similar to the successful model used to end World War II.

The U.S. government simultaneously built multiple huge facilities for the purpose of creating the material needed for nuclear weapons. We built huge complexes quickly and with little bureaucratic delay without knowing which would work or work best.

The war was ended as a result, and millions of American and Japanese lives were saved. I believe Bill and Melinda Gates will likewise be successful, and for that I’m very thankful.