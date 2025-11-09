62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Bill Gates and climate change

Bill Gates. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file
Bill Gates. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file
More Stories
LETTER: Expanding federal programs meant for the truly poor.
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: America is the land of opportunity
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Greedy capitalists lead Americans to support socialism
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: Nevada and in-game betting
Doug Laidlaw Las Vegas
November 8, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Victor Joecks’ critique of Bill Gates’ climate memo grossly misrepresents Mr. Gates’ position and oversimplifies the complex challenges of global climate policy (Wednesday column). Mr. Joecks claims that Mr. Gates has “admitted the science deniers were right,” suggesting that the billionaire is abandoning climate action. This interpretation is not only dishonest and misleading, it ignores the substance of Mr. Gates’ argument, which calls for a strategic pivot toward innovation and global equity, not a retreat from climate science.

The Gates’ memo does not deny the reality or urgency of climate change. Instead, it critiques the narrow focus on emissions reduction and alarmist rhetoric that has dominated climate discourse. Mr. Gates argues that this approach, although it has delivered meaningful progress in some areas, has left the world’s poorest populations still vulnerable to climate impacts. His call for innovation — through clean energy technologies, sustainable agriculture and climate-resilient infrastructure — a pragmatic response to a global crisis, not a concession to denialism.

Mr. Joecks conflates Mr. Gates’ rejection of “doomsday” messaging with a rejection of climate science itself. This is a false equivalence. Mr. Gates has supported climate research and invested billions in climate solutions. His memo encourages a shift in strategy, not ideology. By focusing on scalable solutions and equitable outcomes, Mr. Gates is advocating for a more effective and inclusive approach to climate strategies.

Mr. Gates’ vision deserves thoughtful engagement, not ideological distortion.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Free parking on the Strip for locals
Gerald Malone Henderson

Recently, we locals got a wonderful surprise when we visited The Bellagio. Turns out the locals can park for free for three hours.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Eastside Cannery is perfect for the homeless
David Livingston Las Vegas

Edward Vodek recent letter about the Eastside Cannery being considered for a shelter and rehabilitation center for the homeless was spot on.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Charter schools aren’t great for teachers
Mick Kilburn Pahrump

When choosing to send your children to a charter schools, you might want to consider some of the derogatory aspects of being a charter school teacher.

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Susie Lee marches lockstep with Democrats
James C. Woods Henderson

It is difficult to escape the conclusion the Rep. Lee is more interested in marching lockstep with her party than the welfare of her constituents.

The Eastside Cannery is seen at 5255 Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Turn the Eastside Cannery into a shelter?
Joe Lopez Las Vegas

Edward Vodek may think it is a good idea to turn the Eastside Cannery into some sort of shelter (Oct. 31 letter), but he probably doesn’t live close by.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: AG Ford with another lawsuit
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

As usual, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is jumping on the bandwagon with other democratic AGs, this time suing Donald Trump and the federal government over SNAP benefit payouts.

MORE STORIES