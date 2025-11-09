LETTER: Bill Gates and climate change

Victor Joecks’ critique of Bill Gates’ climate memo grossly misrepresents Mr. Gates’ position and oversimplifies the complex challenges of global climate policy (Wednesday column). Mr. Joecks claims that Mr. Gates has “admitted the science deniers were right,” suggesting that the billionaire is abandoning climate action. This interpretation is not only dishonest and misleading, it ignores the substance of Mr. Gates’ argument, which calls for a strategic pivot toward innovation and global equity, not a retreat from climate science.

The Gates’ memo does not deny the reality or urgency of climate change. Instead, it critiques the narrow focus on emissions reduction and alarmist rhetoric that has dominated climate discourse. Mr. Gates argues that this approach, although it has delivered meaningful progress in some areas, has left the world’s poorest populations still vulnerable to climate impacts. His call for innovation — through clean energy technologies, sustainable agriculture and climate-resilient infrastructure — a pragmatic response to a global crisis, not a concession to denialism.

Mr. Joecks conflates Mr. Gates’ rejection of “doomsday” messaging with a rejection of climate science itself. This is a false equivalence. Mr. Gates has supported climate research and invested billions in climate solutions. His memo encourages a shift in strategy, not ideology. By focusing on scalable solutions and equitable outcomes, Mr. Gates is advocating for a more effective and inclusive approach to climate strategies.

Mr. Gates’ vision deserves thoughtful engagement, not ideological distortion.