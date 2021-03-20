68°F
Letters

LETTER: Bill in Carson City would mandate voter ID

Russell Boyd Las Vegas
March 19, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
Senate Bill 225 would tighten rules for voter identification in Nevada. I do not think it unfair to require voters to show identification when voting. This would be an easy way to prevent some fraud. If you think about it, we show ID for many things without a thought. Why, then, are our Senate Democrats against this?

Our vote is important. Everyone agrees it is. So why is an ID not required?

