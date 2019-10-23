66°F
Letters

LETTER: Bill requiring DMV checks for motorists a terrible idea

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
October 22, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

A recent Road Warrior column discussed how legislative Democrats are going to tax the miles you drive by requiring odometer checks. The DMV will check the miles driven.

This is the worst bill passed since state Sen. Mo Denis created the bill to enable illegals to drive legally in Nevada. How is it legal for illegals to drive in Nevada? It is an oxymoron.

Pay attention, voters. Democrats want to control every facet of our lives, and Democrats advocate for illegals above U.S. citizens.

