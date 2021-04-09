LETTER: Bill would kill the natural gas industry in Nevada

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As customers, we all know that natural gas is often the lowest utility bill a family pays. Yet the Nevada Legislature is actively considering AB380, which would eventually ban natural gas. This impractical idea is not consumer-friendly and, once again, would place an economic burden on the hardest-working Nevadans. What about this is responsible or even makes sense?

This type of government mandate with no real input from the people is bad for Nevada. It may increase energy costs drastically, disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income Nevadans.

A ban on natural gas would do little to nothing to reduce emissions because it makes up such a small portion overall. Natural gas is abundant, domestically available and will be lower in cost for the foreseeable future. It is cleaner than other options and, as technology advances, it will help the industry reduce emissions even more. Legislators should vote “no” on AB380.