LETTER: Billionaires and broadband infrastructure

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
January 12, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Your editorial about Donald Trump’s broadband bill, part of his Investment and Jobs Act, ignores important information.

One, President Joe Biden’s bill was about rebuilding our national information infrastructure — much like roads, bridges and power grids were rebuilt in earlier eras. Mr. Trump’s legislation, by contrast, was primarily a vehicle for tax cuts benefiting millionaires and billionaires.

Two, criticizing an infrastructure project because it cannot be fully used until it is completed is not a serious argument. No one complained that dams or highways were useless while they were being built.

President Biden’s broadband and infrastructure initiative closely resembles what the Tennessee Valley Authority once accomplished: expanding opportunity, creating jobs and raising living standards for millions of Americans. Mr. Trump’s policies, however, concentrate those benefits almost entirely at the top. That difference matters.

