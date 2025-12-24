LETTER: Bipartisan legislation awaits Congress

As Congress enjoys a holiday recess after a divisive year, there are opportunities for bipartisan progress that Nevada’s delegation can lead. Two key efforts deserve immediate support:

■ The Fix Our Forests Act: This legislation, heading for a full Senate vote, is crucial for forest management. Healthier forests reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, lower insurance costs and protect vital water resources. For Nevada, protecting areas such as Mount Charleston from fire is essential for both community safety and quality of life. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen are key votes needed to pass this good policy.

■ Permitting reform: This is a rare issue where clean-energy advocates and fossil-fuel producers agree: The system for approving energy projects and critical infrastructure is too slow and complex. Streamlining the process while maintaining environmental safeguards will ensure energy projects and transmission lines are built in years, not decades. This will accelerate energy development, which lowers costs and makes Nevada a more attractive place for investment and business growth. Reps. Steven Horsford and Susie Lee are leaders on this issue and should press to get an comprehensive bill passed.

Readers should urge our senators and representatives to find common ground to pass these laws. This moment calls for practical, bipartisan action to make our forests safer and more resilient, and to accelerate energy development.