LETTER: Bishop Gorman’s unfair advantage

No child should be forced to play against a team that plays by different rules. Bishop Gorman would be the pride of all Las Vegas if it only played other schools with the same rules.

Bishop Gorman players greet Arbor View players following their 69-7 win for another Class 5A Division I football state championship at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Something is rotten in the state of Nevada. It is way past time for every adult with integrity in Sin City to demand and end to this madness.

Where are all the entrepreneurs and businesses leaders? Form a Southwestern Prep Football League with mostly schools from California and Bishop Gorman. Something needs to be done.

If an NFL team went undefeated for 14 out 15 years, winning most of its games by 40 to 60 points and winning the Super Bowl 14 out of 15 times because it was the only team without a salary cap, people would recognize that does not make any sense. There would be a backlash and people would refuse to pay for tickets or watch the games because there would be no point.

Only one Nevada high school was able to score on Bishop Gorman this year in the regular season. The school’s average game score was 55-3. Gorman had five shutouts. Every game resulted in a running clock. Gorman’s average score in the past four state championship games is 63-8. In 2016, they won 84-8.

We have rules to create competitive balance, for fairness and to level the playing field. These are children playing a game. They should not be exposed to the harsh disadvantages of competing against wealth, power and privilege until they become adults.