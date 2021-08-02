92°F
Letters

LETTER: Blame criminals for gun violence

Wick McLaren St. George, Utah
August 1, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

Leonard Pitts’ Tuesday commentary fails to address that guns don’t kill people. Guns used by people kill people.

Mr. Pitts uses an 8-year-old girl who was at a Washington Nationals baseball game when a gun fight erupted outside the stadium. The 8-year-old had just experienced her second shooting. That is very troubling. But Mr. Pitts blames guns, the NRA and Republicans while giving a pass to the people who loaded the gun, pulled the trigger and wounded the victims.

Almost all of us agree that an 8-year-old shouldn’t have to experience this. But Mr. Pitts needs to direct his anger at those responsible. Neither the bullet nor the gun is guilty. Guns don’t make the decision about who or what to shoot. The individual does.

