Letters

LETTER: Blame Donald Trump for chaos in the House

Jason G. Brent Las Vegas
October 27, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The MAGA members of the House of Representatives followed Donald Trump’s instructions and forced Kevin McCarthy out of his position as speaker. Next, those same MAGA members made a laughingstock of Steve Scalise in his bid to become speaker. Jim Jordan is a MAGA member, but a few Republican congressmen realized that Rep. Jordan as speaker would destroy our country. This week, the Republican caucus voted for Tom Emmer, but again Mr. Trump exercised his power over MAGA members and forced Rep. Emmer to withdraw.

Mr. Trump is the same as the petulant little boy: If he does not get his way, he will destroy his toys. But Mr. Trump’s toy is the federal government, and he does not care if he destroys it

