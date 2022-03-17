63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Blame greed oil companies for high prices

Tony Perlongo Las Vegas
March 16, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

Prices at the gasoline pump continue to climb. Guess who sets the prices? The oil companies.

During the pandemic, when the majority of us were working from home, average miles driven plummeted. Because demand was low for gasoline, prices dropped. Oil companies let go of workers and stopped drilling, etc. Now that the demand is greater, oil companies are making up profits from the past two years.

Have they rehired workers or started new drilling on the 9,000 leases they hold? Nope. Instead they’ll continue sticking it to us all. Cast the blame on the greed of the oil companies.

MOST READ
1
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino
2
Raiders rework defensive line adding Chandler Jones, moving Ngakoue
Raiders rework defensive line adding Chandler Jones, moving Ngakoue
3
Esther’s Kitchen heading to new location
Esther’s Kitchen heading to new location
4
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service to 3 western cities
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service to 3 western cities
5
Man shot by police ordered out of courtroom after shouting expletives
Man shot by police ordered out of courtroom after shouting expletives
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Stop the insanity with CCSD
Rachelle Abbott Henderson

If insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result, then we need to stop the insanity within the Clark County School District.

AP Photo/Richard Drew
LETTER: The Fed fiddles while we burn
Paul Gary Las Vegas

Wake up. Address inflation head-on, raise rates to 2 percent, put some interest money into the pockets of the middle class and stop worrying how much money the wealthy will pay for their extravagances.