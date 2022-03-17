LETTER: Blame greedy oil companies for high prices

(The Associated Press)

Prices at the gasoline pump continue to climb. Guess who sets the prices? The oil companies.

During the pandemic, when the majority of us were working from home, average miles driven plummeted. Because demand was low for gasoline, prices dropped. Oil companies let go of workers and stopped drilling, etc. Now that the demand is greater, oil companies are making up profits from the past two years.

Have they rehired workers or started new drilling on the 9,000 leases they hold? Nope. Instead they’ll continue sticking it to us all. Cast the blame on the greed of the oil companies.