LETTER: Blame Republicans for America’s problems

Steve Miller Las Vegas
July 13, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In her recent letter, Ellen Regan criticizes President Joe Biden. Does she have no memory of the Build Back Better bill that Mr. Biden tried to pass last year? The infrastructure bill would have improved countless things in every state. But every single Republican in the Senate voted against it, essentially killing the bill. How is the president to blame for the Republicans refusal to improve America? I know who I blame for America’s problems now, and it is not the president.

