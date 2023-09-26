83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Blame spending, not tax cuts, for the U.S. deficit

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
September 25, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In his Friday letter, “Deficit drivers,” Larry Taylor says that Republican tax cuts have caused our deficits. If he took the time to examine federal revenue over the past four decades, he would find that it has increased, with the exception of the COVID years, each and every year. Did he take the time to examine federal expenditures as well? In proportion to revenue, they have increased at a much faster rate. That is what caused deficits and why America is facing this very concerning issue.

In addition, the federal government has significantly more revenue streams other than income taxes. The government is into virtually every industry like a bloodsucking tick on a dog. Yet no matter how much Washington takes out of the economy, it is never enough.

If Mr. Taylor wants to go back to paying 30 percent of his money in federal income taxes thinking it will solve the problem, he is certainly entitled to do so. However, it won’t, and he is very naive to think it will.

I, on the other hand, will continue to pay my 18 percent to 20 percent because I can spend my money better than the federal government can. After all, it is my money. The federal government certainly did not do anything to earn it. Obviously, Mr. Taylor has not noticed that.

MOST READ
1
Davante Adams calls out Raiders after loss to Steelers
Davante Adams calls out Raiders after loss to Steelers
2
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
3
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
4
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
5
Graney: Josh McDaniels whiffs on critical coaching decision
Graney: Josh McDaniels whiffs on critical coaching decision
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: It’s an orange cone conspiracy
Janet Baker Las Vegas

Has anyone noticed the ridiculous number of orange cones on every roadway, with nary a worker in sight?

More stories
Elvis artist shakes up iHeart Festival on Strip
Elvis artist shakes up iHeart Festival on Strip
What happens to Nevadans if there’s a government shutdown?
What happens to Nevadans if there’s a government shutdown?
Aces’ defense a key heading into Game 2 against Wings
Aces’ defense a key heading into Game 2 against Wings
Rejuvenated rushing attack powers UNLV’s fast start
Rejuvenated rushing attack powers UNLV’s fast start
Want your Las Vegas hotel room cleaned daily? So does the Culinary Union
Want your Las Vegas hotel room cleaned daily? So does the Culinary Union
Aria bettor wagers $160K to win $1.6M on Dolphins, Tagovailoa
Aria bettor wagers $160K to win $1.6M on Dolphins, Tagovailoa