LETTER: Blame the Chinese for fentanyl

Regarding Paula Phelps’ recent letter on how Donald Trump’s $24 billion debacle of a wall on our southern border would put a stop to the illegal fentanyl entering this country: According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, China remains the primary source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked through international mail and express consignment operations as well as the main source for fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States.

Our drug problem is like the rest of our economy: based on supply and demand. Right now there is an abundance of demand and both the cartels and the Chinese are more than willing to meet that demand.