53°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Blame the Chinese for fentanyl

Mark Wolfson Henderson
February 15, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

Regarding Paula Phelps’ recent letter on how Donald Trump’s $24 billion debacle of a wall on our southern border would put a stop to the illegal fentanyl entering this country: According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, China remains the primary source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked through international mail and express consignment operations as well as the main source for fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States.

Our drug problem is like the rest of our economy: based on supply and demand. Right now there is an abundance of demand and both the cartels and the Chinese are more than willing to meet that demand.

MOST READ
1
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
2
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
3
‘Adulterated’ food allegations lead police to investigate restaurant
‘Adulterated’ food allegations lead police to investigate restaurant
4
Golden Knights GM addresses Marc-Andre Fleury reunion rumors
Golden Knights GM addresses Marc-Andre Fleury reunion rumors
5
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
LETTER: Special treatment on Kamara episode?
Carolyn Schmalz Henderson

I cannot vote for Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is running for governor, because he uses his power to bend the rules.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Donald Trump the document shredder
Elaine Harman Las Vegas

We heard about Hillary’s emails nonstop, but there’s barely a peep or zip on right-wing media about Trump. The hypocrisy is unbelievable.

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
LETTER: Democrats don’t get it
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Members of the Democratic Party seem to know and fully accept the fact that they are going to get clobbered in the 2022 midterm elections.

Gov. Steve Sisolak
LETTER: Follow the leader
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

Gov. Steve Sisolak just mimics California.