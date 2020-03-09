58°F
Letters

LETTER: Blame the mainstream media for coronavirus hysteria

John Gex Henderson
March 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I read your Tuesday editorial, “Vigilance rather than panic in face of coronavirus,” with interest. You claim “the social media age provokes widespread fear and alarm” (somehow in collusion with the virus). I would argue it’s the mainstream media.

One need not look any further than your own front page that same day — though you could also peruse pages 8, 9 and 10. Gloom and doom — “we’re all gonna die” — articles from three Review-Journal and two Associated Press reporters. We won’t even get into the barrage from cable news and the networks.

Pot calling the kettle?

