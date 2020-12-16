40°F
Letters

LETTER: Blame the union for prompting criticism of teachers

Carolyn Zadwydas Henderson
December 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
In her Dec. 10 letter, Collen Vosicky, a teacher, explains how frustrated she is with the backlash from parents, politicians and pundits about distance learning. She goes on to say that teachers will never forget how they’ve been treated.

I hope this is not how teachers feel overall. Parents have been tasked this year to teach their own children, yet Ms. Vosicky complains as she continues to get paid for her services. We parents don’t get a salary as we are up just as many hours playing the role of several teachers to our children during this pandemic. Ms. Vosicky complains about doing her job. What is going on in this world? Yes, teachers will be criticized because it is their union that has not followed the science and not put our children back in the classroom.

I personally know parents who have to do opposite shifts from significant others causing marriage issues and leading children to not spend time with the parent working a night shift. I know parents who have quit jobs to stay home so their children will not fall behind. They still have, unfortunately. I myself have a severe disability, and schooling my own children has made me very sick.

While Ms. Vosicky takes a step back with her hurt feelings, she should remember that she gets a paycheck while the rest of us don’t. We are suffering way more from your union’s decisions to leave our kids behind. The fact that some children will slide behind forever will also never be forgotten, I assure you.

