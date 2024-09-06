LETTER: Blame Trump for the border problem

Reading Diane Rosen’s Aug. 27 letter, “Border indifference,” I was taken back with the hole in her understanding of the subject. Everything Ms. Rosen said she would do had she been in Kamala Harris’s shoes is in the bipartisan border security bill that Donald Trump instructed his party to ignore. It would have added 1,500 customs and border protection personnel, 1,200 Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, 4,300 asylum officers and 100 judges. This bill would have improved things all around. That is what Ms. Rosen asked for. The opportunity lost is Mr. Trump’s doing, not Kamala’s.