Letters

LETTER: Blaming guns for America’s rising crime rate

Scott Clymer White Hills, Ariz.
June 26, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 

With much of the media, politicians and the president blaming guns for the violence in America, it is time that citizens immediately report any suspicious guns to the police. The police need to arrest the gun, the local district attorneys need to prosecute and the judges need to sentence these guns to long prison terms. Before any gun is released from prison it needs to go through extensive rehabilitation.

I am asking my representative to add $14.2 billion to the infrastructure bill so I can use that money to help reform these guns. It will be money well worth spending. Once that program is in place, I will be seeking additional funding to help reform bullets (guns can’t hurt if bullets don’t play along). Then maybe guns will learn not to hurt people.

