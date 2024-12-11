LETTER: Blaming Republicans for high drug costs

You can contact the drug companies and ask for help on the cost. There are other programs that offer assistance. Contact the National Cancer Society for information.

In his Nov, 30 letter, Jerry Sturdivant states that Republicans refuse to allow Medicare to negotiate with manufacturers over the cost of cancer drugs. However, Medicare officials do negotiate the cost of the 10 drugs that cost them the most each year. They are in negotiations now for the latest list.

Also, it’s not Republicans stopping Mr. Sturdivant from traveling to other countries to purchase drugs. There are national laws restricting that practice.