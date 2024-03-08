LETTER: BLM doesn’t want any activity near Sloan Canyon

We are allowed only to look at it from afar. Well, if no activity is allowed on the land, why do we need so many bureaucrats to administer it?

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

Apparently, the only activity the public is allowed to do on federal land is to look at it (Saturday editorial). When government officials locked up Sloan Canyon and made it off-limits to development, they said it would be open for recreational use. Now that people are trying to build bike trails within the area, the BLM says it’s off-limits for that, too.

So really the endgame is not to allow any activity whatsoever on the land. We are allowed only to look at it from afar. Well, if no activity is allowed on the land, why do we need so many bureaucrats to administer it?