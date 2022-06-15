LETTER: BLM horse roundups reduce suffering

(The Associated Press)

In the June 7 Review-Journal, there was an article discussing wild horses and activists trying to halt roundups. Every year the National Forest Service and the BLM ascertain the range conditions in Nevada. They know the carrying capacity of the range, which is the ratio of feed available to the animals. If there is an overage of feral horses, the excess animals must be removed so that they do not starve and for the health of other wildlife. The people who are against roundups must not understand malnutrition and suffering.