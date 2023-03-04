LETTER: BLM launches investigation over moved rocks

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

The Bureau of Land Management is hopping mad on account of someone or something (aliens?) creating art in the Mojave Desert (Review-Journal, Feb. 25 editorial). Why doesn’t the BLM get hopping made over ATVers and dirt bikers destroying the Mojave’s fragile landscape? Are we now not allowed to pick up rocks that may be of interest? Don’t you dare move that rock! Good grief. Of all the issues that plague 21st century America, rock art in the Mojave hardly merits so much as good look in admiration. One person’s art is some bureaucrat’s nervous breakdown.