95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Bob Beers was right about Badlands

Bruce Feher Las Vegas
August 2, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The 250-acre site of a closed golf course is now slated for the development of condos, estate l ...
The 250-acre site of a closed golf course is now slated for the development of condos, estate lots and a hotel, photographed on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Your Thursday editorial on the Badlands money pit mentioned that “cooler heads on the council” had warned of potential financial consequences. One of those cooler heads was Bob Beers, whose reward for pointing this out was losing his re-election bid in Ward 2. Fortunately, Mr. Beers is once again running for the Las Vegas City Council. I urge voters in Ward 4 to vote Mr. Beers back in office so his “cool head” can come up with a possible solution that might save all taxpayers in Las Vegas millions of dollars.

MOST READ
1
Filming of commercial disrupts overnight Strip traffic
Filming of commercial disrupts overnight Strip traffic
2
A’s, casino magnate to meet about potential Las Vegas ballpark
A’s, casino magnate to meet about potential Las Vegas ballpark
3
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
4
Raiders reportedly receive offer for minority ownership stake
Raiders reportedly receive offer for minority ownership stake
5
CARTOONS: It’s time to look in the mirror
CARTOONS: It’s time to look in the mirror
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the Whit ...
LETTER: What are words for?
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

Biden administration does damage to plain English.