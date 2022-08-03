LETTER: Bob Beers was right about Badlands

The 250-acre site of a closed golf course is now slated for the development of condos, estate lots and a hotel, photographed on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Your Thursday editorial on the Badlands money pit mentioned that “cooler heads on the council” had warned of potential financial consequences. One of those cooler heads was Bob Beers, whose reward for pointing this out was losing his re-election bid in Ward 2. Fortunately, Mr. Beers is once again running for the Las Vegas City Council. I urge voters in Ward 4 to vote Mr. Beers back in office so his “cool head” can come up with a possible solution that might save all taxpayers in Las Vegas millions of dollars.