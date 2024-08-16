92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Boiling blood over animal cruelty

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta ...
LETTER: The vice president wants to tackle inflation
Clark County election workers set up voting booths. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMC ...
LETTER: Clark County Election Department sets seniors up for identity fraud
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A superintendent alternative for the Clark Clounty School Board
Bob Darling Henderson
August 15, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

It’s very discouraging to keep reading about the dog abuse that continually takes place in Las Vegas (“Canine dies despite lifesaving measures,” Sunday Review-Journal). It’s incomprehensible for most normal people to understand why this keeps happening.

What kind of person could put an animal in a sealed plastic container and leave it in the sun to die that kind of death? I guess the same kind of person, described in an RJ article not too long ago, who put her two dogs in a locked kennel and then left for a vacation … for three weeks. Of course, both dogs perished.

Maybe one reason this behavior continues is that there is no real deterrent for it. From what I read, the person who did the latter received probation from the court. Probation, for leaving two dogs locked in a kennel to suffer a horrendous death. Shame on that judge. One way a civilized society can be judged is by how it treats lesser creatures — and this society rates very poorly.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

Mr. Biden the dictator is trying to fulfill his promise even after the Supreme Court said he couldn’t legally do it. This is just like vote buying.

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Let’s term limit U.S. senators
James J. Worman Henderson

Twelve years should be ample time for senators to have their agenda pressed in Congress, after which they should return to their prior job or profession.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Supreme Court is corrupt and must be fixed
Joann Simmons Henderson

Lifetime Supreme Court appointments could mean someone sits on the court for 40 to 50 years with the life expectancy we now have. Term limits are a must.

Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover
R.J. Liepins Henderson

You now have the elite Clinton and Obama politicos remaking Kamala Harris into the best thing for us since sliced bread.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
recommend 2
LETTER: Biden and democracy
recommend 3
LETTER: The future of Las Vegas is hot
recommend 4
LETTER: Long-range weapons only good for murder
recommend 5
LETTER: The national debt isn’t so bad
recommend 6
LETTER: Civilized nation’s need firearms