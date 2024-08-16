LETTER: Boiling blood over animal cruelty

What kind of person could put an animal in a sealed plastic container and leave it in the sun to die that kind of death?

It’s very discouraging to keep reading about the dog abuse that continually takes place in Las Vegas (“Canine dies despite lifesaving measures,” Sunday Review-Journal). It’s incomprehensible for most normal people to understand why this keeps happening.

What kind of person could put an animal in a sealed plastic container and leave it in the sun to die that kind of death? I guess the same kind of person, described in an RJ article not too long ago, who put her two dogs in a locked kennel and then left for a vacation … for three weeks. Of course, both dogs perished.

Maybe one reason this behavior continues is that there is no real deterrent for it. From what I read, the person who did the latter received probation from the court. Probation, for leaving two dogs locked in a kennel to suffer a horrendous death. Shame on that judge. One way a civilized society can be judged is by how it treats lesser creatures — and this society rates very poorly.